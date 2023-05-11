Growing, connecting Livingstone graduates Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 11, 2023

SALISBURY — Livingstone College hosted is 141st Commencement Service on Saturday in the Bishop James Varick Auditorium. The center aisle of the college’s graduation ceremonies is traditionally filled with black gowns of young men and women completing their undergraduate baccalaureate degree journey; however, it is easy to notice the aisle has grown in number and color, adding silver and gold.

For decades Livingstone College has formally recognized and included its Golden graduates, denoting members of the alumni who commenced 50 years of the dated ceremony; and under the leadership of current Alumni Affairs director Vincia Benjamin-Miller, the Silver graduates, members of alumni who commenced 25 years of the dated ceremony, has been reinstated. Miller said, “Our Silver graduates are mostly alumni who are mid-career professionals, rearing families, and generally busy with the everyday hustles and bustles of life. Engaging them and officially connecting them to their alma mater is essential to the growth and sustainability of our Livingstone family.”

Agent for the Class of 1973’s commencement activities is Antoinette Dawson Cody, who has also served as the group’s organizer since their 30th class reunion. A native of Kinston, Cody came to Livingstone College sharing part of her undergraduate experience with older brother, Archie Dawson. Cody is not only committed, but she is firmly connected to the college as she too serves as the director of Christian Education at Little Rock AME Zion Church in Charlotte, and her daughter, Ashana Cody is a 2005 graduate of Livingstone.

25 was the magic number for the Silver graduates of 1998, who also had 25 alumni to return. Also a Kinston native, Orlando Ray Mitchell served as the class agent. A youth member of Mount Moriah AME Zion Church, Mitchell boasts of his sense of belonging at Livingstone. “Growing up Zion, you always hear wonderful things about the college, and when I finally enrolled, it felt good to see both familiar and unfamiliar faces. For me, Livingstone College is, and has always been a family,” said Mitchell. At present, Mitchell serves as the director of student activities at Winston Salem State University.

Also, within the class of 1998 is one of the college’s athletic Hall of Fame members, Quincy Morgan. A native of Beech Island, South Carolina, Morgan earned his way to Livingstone on an athletic scholarship; and soon became a member of the 1997 and 1998 CIAA Championship Football teams. Morgan said, “I am blessed at the opportunity to partake and share in these events with others who walked the same path as me. Being a Blue Bear truly changed my life by molding me into the man I am today.” Morgan is a non-trading technical support consultant at Bank of America in Charlotte.

The Office of Alumni Affairs is plans and creates avenues for the college’s more than 7,000 alumni to officially connect with the institution. To learn more about membership, alumni are asked to contact Vincia Miller at vmiller@livingstone.edu.