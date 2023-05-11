Four juveniles arrested, one more sought in Tuesday shooting, chase Published 11:09 am Thursday, May 11, 2023

SPENCER — Authorities released additional details concerning the police chase that followed a Tuesday afternoon shooting that left one man in the hospital and multiple teenagers facing charges.

After gunshots rang out that could be heard inside town hall and the police department, Spencer Police officers responded to the scene on South Salisbury Avenue.

According to reports from the Spencer Police Department, multiple units converged on the area “within seconds.”

Upon arrival, officers found a 19-year-old suffering from injuries from a gunshot wound.

Additional responding units noted a black Nissan Rogue leaving the area at a “high rate of speed.”

According to reports, officers tried to stop the car. However, the driver continued down the road.

A search of the vehicle history indicated that it had been stolen earlier that day in Winston-Salem. A brief pursuit reportedly ensued as the vehicle continued south on Salisbury Avenue.

The pursuit culminated when the driver pulled into the parking lot at Henderson Independent High School, located at 1215 North Main Street in Salisbury, and struck multiple unoccupied staff vehicles.

According to reports, five individuals got out of the vehicle and ran into a wooded area behind the school. As a result, Henderson went into lockdown. A spokesperson from Rowan-Salisbury Schools indicated that the decision was made out of an “abundance of caution.”

The official statement from Spencer Police said officers took four of the five individuals into custody that afternoon. However, the fifth individual believed to be involved was able to get away. Corroborating evidence led investigators to an identification of the fifth individual, but as of Wednesday night, that person had not been apprehended.

Law enforcement initially took the injured person to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, but he was later transferred to Presbyterian Medical Center, where he is listed in stable condition.

Multiple juveniles were charged with various felony and misdemeanor offenses. Two of the juveniles were taken into secure custody and transported to Cabarrus Regional Juvenile Detention Center. One of the juveniles was charged with attempted murder, and the second was charged with accessory after the fact related to the attempted murder charge. Because all those arrested are under 18, their identities were not released.

Additional charges are expected in the coming weeks.