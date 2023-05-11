China Grove Middle’s Ramey selected for Kenan Fellowship at NC State Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 11, 2023

RALEIGH — The Kenan Fellows Program for Teacher Leadership at N.C. State University, in partnership with SparkNC, selected Angela Ramey of China Grove Middle School among 38 educators statewide chosen for the honor.

Kenan Fellows will design learning experiences that students across a network of 18 state districts can access to expand their exposure to careers in technology. Through immersive experiences with industry partners who are driving growth through technology, these educators will gain insights and expertise in the skills students will need to prepare for high-tech careers. They will also receive professional development tailored to the needs of SparkNC and will have the opportunity to be part of an inter-district network, fostering collaboration and innovation among educators.

“We are delighted to work with the Kenan Fellows Program and these four distinguished educators to support our work preparing students for futures in tech,” said Joe Ableidinger, executive director of SparkNC in a news release. “The SparkNC Kenan Fellows will play an integral role in our design of immersive, engaging learning experiences that expand industry-relevant, competency-based opportunities for North Carolina students.”

Michelle Toepfer of JN Fries Magnet School in Cabarrus County Schools was also chosen.

“We are grateful to SparkNC for providing K-12 educators with this opportunity to further their professional growth and create meaningful learning experiences for students in North Carolina,” said Vance Kite, director of the Kenan Fellows Program for Teacher Leadership. “Their fellowships will not only help students connect to future careers in tech but also build the necessary skills to compete and excel in those jobs.”

The Kenan Fellows Program for Teacher Leadership is a K-12 education initiative of the Kenan Institute for Engineering, Technology & Science at N.C. State University.