Blotter for May 11
Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 11, 2023
In Salisbury Police reports
- A burglary reportedly occurred in the 1300 block of Klumac Road between 1:47-2:01 a.m. on May 9. The total estimated loss was $3,100.
- A hit and run resulting in property damage reportedly occurred near the intersection of South Main Street and Jake Alexander Boulevard around 2:10 a.m. on May 9.
- A hit and run resulting in property damage reportedly occurred in the 1200 block of North Main Street around 4:10 p.m. on May 9.
- A hit and run resulting in property damage reportedly occurred in the 700 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard around 4:17 p.m. on May 9.
- A suspicious vehicle was reportedly parked in the roadway in the first block of Hill Street around 9:19 p.m. on May 9.
- A larceny reportedly occurred in the 1500 block of Jake Alexander Boulevard between 8:44-9:24 p.m. on May 9. The total estimated loss was $67.
- Yasmani Argudin Lopez, 35, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a child/minor on May 9.
In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports
- A stolen vehicle was reportedly recovered in the 1100 block of Cedar Pond Lane in Salisbury around 11:46 a.m. on May 8.
- A burglary reportedly occurred in the 1300 block of Faith Mountain Trail in Salisbury between 1:45-2:45 p.m. on May 8.
- William Kristian King, 49, was charged with attempted larceny on May 8.
- Bobby Eugene Patterson, 52, was charged with misdemeanor resisting, obstructing, delaying an officer – non assault on May 8.
- Matthew Lewis Cook, 28, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female on May 8.
- Dasean Daniell Moore, 26, was charged with felony possession of a stolen vehicle on May 8.