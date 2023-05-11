Blotter for May 11

In Salisbury Police reports

A burglary reportedly occurred in the 1300 block of Klumac Road between 1:47-2:01 a.m. on May 9. The total estimated loss was $3,100.

A hit and run resulting in property damage reportedly occurred near the intersection of South Main Street and Jake Alexander Boulevard around 2:10 a.m. on May 9.

A hit and run resulting in property damage reportedly occurred in the 1200 block of North Main Street around 4:10 p.m. on May 9.

A hit and run resulting in property damage reportedly occurred in the 700 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard around 4:17 p.m. on May 9.

A suspicious vehicle was reportedly parked in the roadway in the first block of Hill Street around 9:19 p.m. on May 9.

A larceny reportedly occurred in the 1500 block of Jake Alexander Boulevard between 8:44-9:24 p.m. on May 9. The total estimated loss was $67.