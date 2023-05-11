Blotter for May 11

Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 11, 2023

By Chandler Inions

In Salisbury Police reports

  • A burglary reportedly occurred in the 1300 block of Klumac Road between 1:47-2:01 a.m. on May 9. The total estimated loss was $3,100. 
  • A hit and run resulting in property damage reportedly occurred near the intersection of South Main Street and Jake Alexander Boulevard around 2:10 a.m. on May 9.
  • A hit and run resulting in property damage reportedly occurred in the 1200 block of North Main Street around 4:10 p.m. on May 9.
  • A hit and run resulting in property damage reportedly occurred in the 700 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard around 4:17 p.m. on May 9.
  • A suspicious vehicle was reportedly parked in the roadway in the first block of Hill Street around 9:19 p.m. on May 9. 
  • A larceny reportedly occurred in the 1500 block of Jake Alexander Boulevard between 8:44-9:24 p.m. on May 9. The total estimated loss was $67.
  • Yasmani Argudin Lopez, 35, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a child/minor on May 9. 

 

In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports

  • A stolen vehicle was reportedly recovered in the 1100 block of Cedar Pond Lane in Salisbury around 11:46 a.m. on May 8.
  • A burglary reportedly occurred in the 1300 block of Faith Mountain Trail in Salisbury between 1:45-2:45 p.m. on May 8. 
  • William Kristian King, 49, was charged with attempted larceny on May 8. 
  • Bobby Eugene Patterson, 52, was charged with misdemeanor resisting, obstructing, delaying an officer – non assault on May 8. 
  • Matthew Lewis Cook, 28, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female on May 8. 
  • Dasean Daniell Moore, 26, was charged with felony possession of a stolen vehicle on May 8.

More Crime

Former Landis finance officer sentenced

Salisbury 3-year-old remains in critical condition

Cleveland police officer arrested for assault by pointing a gun

Blotter for May 10

Print Article