Benjamin Kassel, Nicole Morgan take top honors in Jiggy with the Piggy 5K Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 11, 2023

KANNAPOLIS — Benjamin Kassel was the overall winner and Nicole Morgan was top female runner as more than 300 walkers/runners took part in the Jiggy with the Piggy 5K on May 4.

The Jiggy Gals won the Jiggiest Costume Contest.

Complete winners list:

Overall male

Benjamin Kassel

Robert Miller

Jeff Flash

Overall female

Nicole Morgan

Taylor Hyman

Gatsby Goode

Male 9 and under

Brody Glenn

Bradley Cardell

Female 9 and under

Everly Hansen

Charli Myers

Male 10-14

Benjamin Rheinecker

Rylan Craft

Jackson Wise

Female 10-14

Gracie Matheny

Sybella Honeycutt

Reagan Hall

Male 15-19

Ian Fongemy

Peyton Scarboro

Caiden Ogburn

Female 15-19

Gracie Hinson

Lexia Honeycutt

Elena Kunselman

Male 20-24

Riley Gee

Gabriel Cubas

Vicente Balbuena

Female 20-24

Jacynta Smith

Lauren Trull

Cheyanne Cox

Male 25-29

Hunter Smith

Alex Bologna

Jose Pacas

Female 25-29

Sarah Kraft

Samantha High

Loryn Hartbarger

Male 30-34

Randy Watts

Brandon Hughes

Keon Pacheco

Female 30-34

Abigail Smith

Vera Smith

Erin Gorelick

Male 35-39

Jesse Saunders

Billy Kuebler

Cory Roberts

Female 35-39

Jasmine Kuebler

Stephanie Hopkins

Sara Rodgers

Male 40-44

Mike Emerson

Josh Campbell

Kris Gurley

Female 40-44

Nancy Anstey

Ashley Welsh

Veronica Devine

Male 45-49

Brad Pope

Jason Oilphant

Jon-Michael Devine

Female 45-49

Carla Gallenberg

Erin Rhew

Kimberly Parker

Male 50-54

Kevin Stollings

Jeffrey Haas

Jim Dandro

Female 50-54

Wendy Koeck

Denise Pettigrew

Tracy Hull

Male 55-59

Richard Ellis

Chad Randolph

Greg Lowe

Female 55-59

Cathie Caimano

Susan Livengood

Rebecca Weisenthal

Male 60-64

Bobby Aswell Jr.

Scott Simpson

Richard Grace

Female 60-64

Sharon Grace

Judy Dougherty

Nancy Lopez Olivera

Male 65+

Jody Rich

Robert Stanton

Keith Eagle

Female 65+

Pam Clark

Silvia Middelton

Denise Crosby