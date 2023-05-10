Victim in I-85 motorcycle wreck identified Published 1:26 pm Wednesday, May 10, 2023

CHINA GROVE — A China Grove man was killed when his motorcycle crashed with a car on I-85 Monday night.

According to 1st Sgt. Chris Knox, spokesperson with the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision happened at approximately 9:29 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-85 near China Grove.

The operator of the motorcycle, Tyler Ray Bost, 27, was killed.

Reports indicate that Bost was traveling north at a “high rate of speed” when he collided with an Acura MDX.

The collision occurred 1.1 miles south of China Grove and less than half a mile south of NC 152.

Reports listed Bost’s speed as the contributing factor. A state trooper reportedly clocked the motorcycle but was not in a position to initiate a traffic stop.

As first responders worked the scene, traffic was rerouted through a detour. The roadway was reopened at approximately 4 a.m. Tuesday.