High school softball roundup: East, Carson, West advance to Round 2 Published 12:31 am Wednesday, May 10, 2023

From staff reports

Tuesday’s softball playoff games …

CRAMERTON — East Rowan scored five runs in the top of the first inning and breezed to a 10-0, six-inning win at Stuart Cramer.

East (15-8) was on the road for the first round of the 3A state playoffs as the No. 17 seed, but got eight hits, drew three walks and took advantage of six errors to overwhelm the 16th-seeded Storm (15-9).

Eleni Miller was the winning pitcher. The Storm’s offense managed four hits, two walks and one HBP, but also had seven strikeouts and couldn’t get on the scoreboard.

Kori Miller and Chloe Shank had doubles for the Mustangs.

Kady Collins, Addie Plott and Jordan Dry had two RBIs each.

East will play at Enka, the undefeated No. 1 seed, in Round 2. With Enka’s prom set for Friday, that game will be played at Enka on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Enka (21-0) battered West Charlotte 18-0 in the first round.

•••

CHINA GR)VE — Senior Lonna Addison took charge and refused to let Carson lose in a tough first-round matchup with Ledford.

Carson, seeded 11th in the 3A West bracket, survived 1-0. Addison struck out 14, walked none and limited the 22nd-seeded Panthers (10-9) to two hits.

Mostly it was Addison and catcher Holly Stowe playing catch. With Addison fanning 14, Carson (16-8) only had to execute on seven plays in the field and made no errors.

Carson’s only run against Ledford pitcher Leah Leonard came in the first inning on two-out doubles by Addison and Emma Woodlief.

Leonard struck out six, walked one and hit one.

Landry Stewart had two of Carson’s five hits and stole a base.

Next for Carson is a game at sixth-seeded Crest on Friday. Crest (19-3) beat North Lincoln 7-4.

***

MOUNT ULLA — Karsen Simpson hit a two-run homer in the first inning to get West Rowan started and Emma Clarke thumped a three-run homer to finish off Forestview in the first round of the 3A state playoffs.

Clarke’s walk-off blast in the bottom of the fifth put it in the books as a 12-0 West victory over the 29th-seeded Jaguars (13-11).

Clarke is batting .556.

EA Nance also homered for the fourth-seeded Falcons (19-3-1). Nance socked a two-run homer.

Arabelle Shulenberger was in the circle and allowed two hits and two walks, while striking out six.

Ashlee Ennis had three hits, scored three runs and stole two bases. She has 26 steals for the season.

Riley Haggas and Madelyn VonCanon had two hits each.

West had 14 hits, with three homers, four doubles and a Taylor Keller triple.

West will take a 14-game winning streak into Friday’s home playoff game against 13th-seeded Fred T. Foard (15-4).

The Foard Tigers won 1-0 against Eastern Guilford.

•••

WELCOME — South Rowan closed a good season with a 10-4 loss at North Davidson in the first round of the 3A state playoffs.

South (13-10) put the ball in play, striking out only two times, but the Black Knights made the plays.

Seeded 23rd, the Raiders got in a hole early when North Davidson scored four times in the bottom of the first.

South scored twice in the top of the fourth to get back to 5-2, but the Black Knights answered with their second four-run inning.

Lexie Ritchie had three hits and scored two runs to lead South’s offense.

Carmen Thomas had a double for South’s only extra-base hit. Kynlee Dextraze and Eva Shue had two RBIs each.

Winning pitcher Kayla Milam and Alex Gray had three RBIs each for the 10th-seeded Black Knights (15-5).

North Davidson will travel to No. 7 seed Rockingham County in the second round.

•••

NORWOOD — North Rowan, seeded 31st, ended the season with a 17-0 loss to South Stanly in the first round of the 1A state playoffs.

Second-seeded South Stanly (22-3) scored 12 runs in the first inning and breezed from there in a five-inning game.

Three Bull pitchers combined on a no-hitter and struck out 15 Cavaliers (5-9).

Mattie Poulos homered for South Stanly.

•••

MOORESVILLE — In a 4A first-round game, 11th-seeded Mooresville pounded No. 22 seed Mallard Creek 10-0 in five innings.

Mooresville (21-6) was sixth in the final 4A West RPI rankings but was regular-season runner-up in Greater Metro Conference and had to be seeded behind all the conference champs.

Emily Murphy homered and Brooke Piper and Cadence Lane had two hits each for the Blue Devils. Campbell Schaen and Mia Wraight combined on a breezy night in the circle.

Mooresville will host 27th-seeded Cuthbertson (11-13) in the second round. Cuthbertson surprised Myers Park 4-2.

•••

Top-seeded Hickory Ridge mauled Sun Valley 15-0. The Bulls will host 17th-seeded McDowell next.

•••

Seeded 13th, Davie was eliminated with an 8-4 home loss to Porter Ridge.

Davie finished 17-7-1.