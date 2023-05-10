Downtown Salisbury Inc. announces recipients of Supporting Existing Business Grants Published 12:06 am Wednesday, May 10, 2023

SALISBURY — Grants totaling more than $156,000 in economic impact will go to 27 downtown businesses within the designated Downtown Salisbury Municipal Service District.

The grants are part of the Supporting Existing Businesses Grant Program, made possible by the Duke Energy Foundation. The funds will actually be dispersed by Downtown Salisbury, Inc.

“We are honored and grateful to be one of 20 organizations named as a recipient of the Duke Energy Grant in this most recent round of gifting,” said Sada Troutman, Downtown Salisbury, Inc. director. “Allowing DSI to make awards to the business and property owners who make Downtown Salisbury a great place to live, work and play has been a powerful reminder of the good work our stakeholders continuously do for our community.”

All business owners located within the municipal service district, with a storefront presence and fewer than 50 employees, were invited to apply for grants between $500 and $2,500. The funds can be used for enhanced service or commerce opportunities, furniture for expanded outdoor capacity, storefront beautification, or tools or programs to support workforce needs.

Recipients of the grants:

Enhanced service or commerce opportunities:

Glass Ingenuity

Graceful Beauty Lounge

Hive

Piedmont Players

South Main Book Company

Spotlight Dance Company

The Fun Factory

Tonyan Grace Boutique

U Barkin At Me

Furniture for expanded outdoor capacity:

Go Burrito

Healthcare Management Consultants, Inc

The Fish Bowl

Storefront beautification:

AnnaCraig Boutique

Bangkok Downtown

Go Ventures, Inc.

Greystone Spa on Main

Jayne Helms Group – Re/Max

Kitchen Store

Local Focal

Off Main Gallery

Oxford+Lee

Plant World

Ruthie Darling

SoulFull Nutrition

The Lettered Lily

Tools or programs to support workforce needs:

The Pedal Factory

TCW Vizionz LLC

“It goes without saying, the past few years have been incredibly trying for small businesses across the country, and Downtown Salisbury is no exception,” said Troutman. “The $25,000 allowed DSI to create a grant program that provided small businesses the funding to bring visions and business expansions to life. This will continue to make Downtown Salisbury a vibrant community asset and destination for tourists and residents alike.”

Downtown Salisbury serves as a central hub for existing and growing small businesses and creates a critical mass of activities where commercial, cultural, and civic activities are concentrated. As these small businesses use their grant projects to continue the progress and development of Downtown Salisbury, visit their shops, see their growth, explore Downtown Salisbury, and always, Shop Local. For more information about each project, go to www.DowntownSalisburyNC.com.