Cleveland police officer arrested for assault by pointing a gun Published 10:02 am Wednesday, May 10, 2023

CHINA GROVE — A Cleveland police officer was arrested on Monday after a domestic disturbance spilled out of the home and into the streets, where he crashed his truck.

Kasey Alan Holte, 32, faces charges of assault by pointing a gun, injury to personal property and two counts of communicating threats, in addition to a citation from the NC Highway Patrol for driving while impaired.

According to reports from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were notified by 911 communications that a disturbance was unfolding at a residence located in the 1700 block of Barnhardt Road in China Grove shortly after midnight on Monday.

A female caller, later identified as Holte’s mother, left the phone off the hook, allowing the dispatch correspondent to hear the events inside the home unfold.

Numerous agencies, including the Cleveland, Landis and China Grove police departments, assisted in the response.

When the officers arrived, they surrounded the home and waited to see when they could safely intervene. Shortly after the officers’ arrival, Holte reportedly exited the residence, got into a 2015 white Chevrolet Silverado and “sped off.”

Less than a half mile down the road, Holte’s truck left the roadway and collided with a telephone pole. He did not sustain any injuries but was taken into custody.

The driving while impaired charge was assessed after the Highway Patrol investigated the wreck.

Holte was transported to the Iredell County Detention Center. Rowan County’s policy for arrested law enforcement is to house them in adjacent counties instead of taking them to the local jail.

Holte’s bond was set at $10,000. He remained in custody as of Wednesday and has a court date set for June 7.