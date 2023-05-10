Blotter for May 10

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, May 10, 2023

By Chandler Inions

In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports

  • A larceny reportedly occurred in 1600 block of North Main Street in China Grove between 4 p.m. on May 5 and 9:40 a.m. on May 7.
  • A motor-vehicle theft reportedly occurred in the 17000 block of Stokes Ferry Road in New London between 9 p.m. on May 6 and 8:03 a.m. on May 7.
  • A report of property damage that occurred in the 5400 block of Mooresville Road in Salisbury between 3:15-3:20 p.m. on May 7 was taken. 
  • A vehicle reportedly fled from law enforcement in the 100 block of 3rd Street in Spencer around 10:13 p.m. on May 7.
  • Robin Eugene Foster, 47, was charged with misdemeanor possession of stolen goods. 
  • Felicia Darleen Crawford, 36, was charged with possession of a schedule-I controlled substance on May 7. 

 

In Salisbury Police reports

  • A report of crack/cocaine possession was taken in the 800 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard between 8:30-9 p.m. on May 8.
  • An assault reportedly occurred in the 1200 block of Sidney Drive between 1 p.m on May 7 and 1 p.m. on May 8. 
  • Jacquez D’ron Peele, 19, was charged with felony larceny by servants and other employees on May 8.

