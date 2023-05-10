Blotter for May 10

In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports

A larceny reportedly occurred in 1600 block of North Main Street in China Grove between 4 p.m. on May 5 and 9:40 a.m. on May 7.

A motor-vehicle theft reportedly occurred in the 17000 block of Stokes Ferry Road in New London between 9 p.m. on May 6 and 8:03 a.m. on May 7.

A report of property damage that occurred in the 5400 block of Mooresville Road in Salisbury between 3:15-3:20 p.m. on May 7 was taken.

A vehicle reportedly fled from law enforcement in the 100 block of 3rd Street in Spencer around 10:13 p.m. on May 7.

Robin Eugene Foster, 47, was charged with misdemeanor possession of stolen goods.