Area sports briefs: Published 11:24 pm Wednesday, May 10, 2023

From staff reports

Former Salisbury High players were on opposing teams as UNC baseball won 5-4 against Gardner-Webb on Tuesday.

Gardner-Webb hit four solo homers, but lost on a bases-loaded balk.

Bo Rusher went 1-for-3 for the Bulldogs, while Vance Honeycutt was 1-for-4 and scored two runs for the Tar Heels.

Honeycutt is batting .254 this season, with 12 homers, 38 RBIs and 18 steals. He’s walked a team-high 49 times and has a .423 on-base percentage.

Rusher is batting .277 with four homers and 19 RBIs.

•••

Charlie Klingler (East Rowan), who was a walk-on at High Point University, is getting considerable playing time.

Klingler is batting .220 with three homers, 10 doubles and 17 RBIs in 30 games.

Juco baseball

Cleveland Community College’s Aiden Schenck (East Rowan) finished the season with a .325 batting average and .426 on-base percentage. He scored 28 runs and drove in 31.

Schenck’s 41 hits included a homer, three triples and five doubles. He walked 21 times.

Local golf

GARS members played at Rolling Hills this week.

Low ‘A’ Flight player was David Scearce with a net of 63.18.

Low ‘B’ Flight player was Donald Martin with a net of 60.02

Low ‘C’ Flight player was Bill Reid with a net of 59.94.

Low ‘D’ Flight player was Bobby Bryant with a net of 60.72.

Larry Petrea shot a 73 to take low gross. He eagled the par-5 18th hole.

Reid won low gross score .

Bob Niekras was Super Senior with a net of 61.38.

Six members shot their age or better.

Scearce, 76, shot a 76. Martin, 79, shot a 75. Niekras, 81, shot a 75. Bobby Clark, 83, shot an 81. Dale Cobb, 84, shot an 84. Buddy Barger, 88, shot an 87.

•••

Heather DePalma-Spivey, Pdaber, Larry Harwood and Susan Wydner took first place in the latest McCanless Couples outing.

Crystal Clement, Larry Clifton, Allen Terry and Todd Cleary placed second.

Wydner had longest putt. Cleary had closest to the pin.

HS golf

Gray Stone had two individual qualifiers for the 1A State Championships.

Salisbury resident Jacob Trainor shot 79, while New London’s Wyatt Reeder shot 80.in the 1A Midwest Regional held at Colonial Country Club in Thomasville.

The 1A State Championships will held at Pinehurst No. 6 next Monday and Tuesday.

HS soccer

West Rowan midfielder Brittany Vanhoose is on the West roster for this summer’s East-West All-Star Game.

HS football

A.L. Brown graduate Justin Hardin was approved as head football coach on Monday night at the school board meeting.

His father, Bruce, guided the Wonders to state championships in 1989 and 1997.

A graduate of The Citadel, he’s had a long coaching career and comes to the Wonders after a stint at Charlotte Latin.

A story is online. A follow-up story is upcoming.

Ferebee book

There’s now a second edition, an update, of the popular book “His Field, Our Dreams,” which chronicles the life of legendary coach Joe Ferebee.

The book is a collection of short stories, mostly written by men who played American Legion and/or college baseball for Ferebee.

The first edition of the book was a rousing success and a copy is now part of the Hall of Fame research library in Cooperstown, N.Y.

The second edition includes 10 new writers, a group that includes former MLB players Billy Wynne and Monty Montgomery, both of whom played for Ferebee at Pfeiffer.

That brings the number of total stories in the book to more than 50.

Pfeiffer tennis camp

Pfeiffer summer tennis camp for ages 5-18 is set for June 19-22 from 9-11 daily.

Popsicles are provided as well as breaks in air conditioning.

Cost is per week is $100

Checks can be made out to Pfeiffer University Tennis.

Register by emailing Justin Fainter at justin.fainter@pfeiffer.edu or text/call 540-460-7839.

CCC awards

The Central Carolina Conference will announce its annual Male and Female Athlete of the Year awards at a Thomasville/Lexington Rotary Club luncheon on May 24.

The George Cushwa Cup winner for school overall athletic excellence, the Charlie England Sportsmanship Award and the Charles Elmore Coach of the Year awards will be presented.

College volleyball

Former South Rowan star Kira Rymer has graduated in three years from Columbia International but plans to play another volleyball season as a graduate student.

College golf

UNC Greensboro graduate student Nick Lyerly (East Rowan) was named All-Southern Conference for the fourth time.

He also made all-conference teams in 2018, 2019 and 2022.

The UNCG Spartans are seeded ninth in the Las Vegas Regional to be played on May 15-17.

College track and field

Catawba’s women finished third in the South Atlantic Conference Outdoor Championships.

Raina Andrews was named SAC Track Athlete of the Meet. She won the 800 and 1500.

MeKayla White won the SAC Field Athlete of the Meet. She was second in the long jump and triple jump.

•••

Livingstone’s Marcus Cook (Salisbury) placed third in the triple jump with an effort better than 45 feet in the CIAA Championships.

•••

Noah Julian (South Rowan) was eighth in the SAC Championships in the 3000 meter steeplechase in 9:59.

Signers

Salisbury basketball standout Kyla Bryant, three-time Rowan County Player of the Year, signed with North Carolina Central on Tuesday.

• West Rowan’s all-county and all-conference forward Jamecia Huntley signed with Concord University on Wednesday.