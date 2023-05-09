Shooting suspects’ flight from law enforcement prompts Salisbury school lockdown Published 3:53 pm Tuesday, May 9, 2023

SALISBURY — Henderson Independent School was forced to go into lockdown early Tuesday afternoon when a police pursuit resulted in a car crash near the campus and the suspects fled on foot.

The chase reportedly began with a shooting in Spencer which prompted the response from law enforcement. The pursuit culminated in a car crash near the school, which is located on North Main Street in Salisbury.

According to a spokesperson with the Salisbury Police Department, multiple occupants exited the vehicle before taking off on foot.

It is unclear if the fleeing occupants traversed the campus in their flight from law enforcement.

However, a spokesperson from the Rowan-Salisbury Schools district indicated that Henderson was locked down out of an “abundance of caution for the safety of staff and students,” but noted that “nothing taking place with the emergency response related to (the) students or (the) campus.”

The story will be updated as more information becomes available.