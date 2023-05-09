Livingstone awards honorary degrees to music executives at commencement Published 12:05 am Tuesday, May 9, 2023

SALISBURY — Livingstone College awarded seven honorary degrees on Saturday during the annual commencement ceremony at Varick Auditorium on the campus.

Among honorary degree recipients were award-winning music executives Adrian Miller and music producer Alexander Warren, aka Lex Lucazi, in addition to commencement speaker Tamika Mallory, a. social justice activist.

Miller has been a radio disc jockey, artist manager, label founder/co-owner, executive producer and other facets of the business to elevate artists. He has worked at Warner Music Group under the tutelage of Benny Medina and Quincy Jones, and has worked with artists such as Cypress Hill, House of Pain, Ice Cube, Giorgio Moroder, Prince, RZA, Rage Against The Machine, OutKast, The Pharcyde, Korn, Warren G, Incubus, Coolio, Method Man, Redman, Funkdoobiest, DJ Muggs/Soul Assassins, Erick Sermon, Keith Murray and Volume 10.

Miller won a Grammy for Best Rap Performance for his work on Anderson .Paak’s hit song “Bubblin’,” and received the prestigious Cannes Lion Award for his work on the 2018 Apple Music Home Pod commercial by Academy Award-winning writer/director Spike Jonez.

Warren is an award-winning record producer and six-times platinum accredited musician. He appeared on the Grammy nominated “BET” award winning “TI vs Tip” album. He won the Native American Music Award’s Song of the Year and Los Angeles Music Video Award’s Song of the Year. He was nominated for the Canadian Indigenous Music Award and for the Tennessee Hip-Hop Awards. He is currently the director of creative services in A&R for Xyion.

Miller announced a partnership with Livingstone to create a recording studio on the campus that will be called the Adrian M. Miller Conservatory in Frequency and Harmony.