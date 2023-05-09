High school girls soccer: Hornets shut out North Published 1:40 am Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Staff report

SALISBURY — Salisbury’s girls soccer team won 7-0 against North Rowan on Monday at Ludwig Stadium.

It was likely the last home game for Salisbury’s seniors. They’re expected to be on the road for the first round of the 2A state playoffs.

Senior Kate Burton scored her first career goal to give the Hornets (12-6-1, 8-4) a 1-0 lead in the Central Carolina Conference matchup. Addie Griffith scored two goals. Also scoring were Kyna Zaldivar, Danna Nunez Sanchez, Leslie Silva Valois and Mariana Zapata.

It was the first career goal for Silva Valois, who took a feed from the middle, battled a defender for 30 yards and slotted a ball into side netting.

Zapata’s goal, also her first, came after several near misses and a ton of hard work.

Tiffany Huerta had two assists. Zaldivar, Nunez Sanchez and Griffith had one each.

Burton, Stella Koontz, Lola Koontz and Parker Jenkins led the defense. Keeper Abigail Perez was credited with the shoutout.

“I am proud of the whole team and their unselfishness,” Salisbury coach Matt Parrish said. “Many girls sacrificed personal accolades to get everyone involved in the attack. It was truly a team effort.”

SHS finishes the regular season on Tuesday against Gray Stone. The match will be played at Catawba at 6 p.m.

•••

Lake Norman Charter stayed unbeaten in the South Piedmont Conference with an 11-0 victory against East Rowan on Monday.