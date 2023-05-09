Faith, Freedom and Family: Spencer library concert showcases important things in life Published 12:05 am Tuesday, May 9, 2023

1 of 3

SPENCER — Taking time to acknowledge the important things in life might sound simple, but the Spencer Public Library is showing it’s a lost art.

Every year, the library has a celebration for a subject such as children, the community, or the fabulous ’50s. On Saturday afternoon, the focus was on faith, freedom and family.

“This year, I got inspired because of America and all the stuff that’s going on, let’s celebrate faith, freedom and family. That’s a lot of things out there that’s under attack right now,” Spencer Public Library librarian Beverly McCraw said.

McCraw works on the event for most of the year by booking talent and organizing it all. The library typically does one big outdoor event per year with McCraw wanting to offer diverse options for people to enjoy.

Pat Sledge, a member of Spencer’s Board of Aldermen, came out to “see the involvement of the community, to hear the entertainment and to enjoy the presence of Spencer and all it has to offer.”

Folk and bluegrass act The Burnett Sisters Band were the first to perform in the quaint gazebo next to the library on a beautiful Saturday. Local guitarist Jimmy Alston played afterwards and husband and wife duo Will and Adrienne Beatty gave a gospel set that emphasized the faith aspect of the day.

To give the public a taste of their upcoming performance this upcoming weekend, the cast of North Rowan High School’s “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” sang a few songs and got plenty of applause. The Burnett Sisters Band then gave an encore to close things out.

Anissa Burnett said this was the first time the band has played in Spencer and she was pleased with those who came out to see them perform. “We can look out and see that people are having fun and smiling and are enjoying the music, then we play better and we have more fun,” Burnett said.