High school softball: Five Rowan teams likely to be in playoffs Published 4:21 am Monday, May 8, 2023

Staff report

Seeds and pairings for the state playoffs will be released by the NCHSAA on Monday.

Usually the 32-team brackets are finalized by the afternoon.

Teams with the better seeds will be at home for playoff games on Tuesday.

A top 16 seed means a first-round home playoff game.

Second-round games will be played on Friday.

3A West RPI rankings.

West Rowan, 4

Carson, 9

East Rowan, 15

South Rowan, 23

Those 4 teams are safely in the playoffs. They will be seeded close to those RPI numbers.

North Rowan appears to be in the 1A state playoffs. North is No. 31 in the 1A West RPI rankings.

Salisbury is 40th in the 2A West RPI, so the Hornets’ season ends at 10-12.