High school golf: Regional day is here Published 3:55 am Monday, May 8, 2023

Staff report

NCHSAA golf regional competition is set for Monday.

It’s one day, 18 holes. Get it done or go home.

Lots of pressure, but also lots of opportunity.

The top three teams in each regional, plus the top nine individuals who aren’t on those three teams, will advance to next week’s state tournaments.

South Piedmont Conference champ East Rowan and Carson qualified their teams for the 3A Midwest Regional that will be held at Sapona in Lexington.

Salisbury’s Central Carolina Conference and Rowan County champs qualified as a team for the 2A Midwest Regional that will be played at Pilot Knob in Pilot Mountain.

A maximum of five golfers can play for the qualifying teams, with the best four scores counting for the team score. The fifth individual score could become important as a tiebreaker in the event of a tie for third place in the team scoring.

•••

Tee times for the Mustangs, who will start on No. 1: Landon Merrell (10 a.m.), Jaden Sprinkle (10:12), Brady McIntyre (10:24), Brayden Mulkey (10:36) and Austin Tucker (10:48).

East golfers will be playing in threesomes with Lake Norman Charter and Ledford.

Tee times for the Cougars, who will start on No. 10: Cade Cranfield (10 a.m.), Tanner Frye (10:12), Harrison McCall (10:24), Jonathan Therecka (10:36) and Robert Jolly (10:48).

Carson golfers will be playing in threesomes with Oak Grove and CATA.

West Rowan’s Tyler Kepley qualified for the 3A Midwest Regional as one of the top individuals in the SPC. He’ll start on the No. 1 tee at 11 a.m.

Northwest Cabarrus also will be starting their day on the back nine.

•••

Salisbury golfers will play in threesomes with West Stanly and East Surry.

Tee times for the Hornets, who will start on No. 1: John McCoy (9 a.m.), Warren Fesperman (9:08), Bo Brincefield (9:16), Bryant Davis (9:24) and Jackson Sparger (9:32).