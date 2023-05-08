High school boys tennis: Mustang doubles team qualifies for state event Published 3:11 am Monday, May 8, 2023

Staff report

CONCORD – East Rowan’s doubles team of Ryan Brady/Owen Kesler finished second in the 3A Midwest Regional held at Concord’s Les Myers Park on Friday and Saturday.

The Mustangs have qualified to play in the individual 3A State Championship Tournament that will be held at the Burlington Tennis Center on May 12-13.

The East duo won against a North Davidson doubles team in the first round and prevailed in a three-hour quarterfinal match against a Ledford duo that ended on Friday night. That win put the Mustangs in the state tournament.

Brady, a senior, and Kesler, a junior won again on Saturday against a Concord team in a regional semifinal. They lost in the regional final to a Lake Norman Charter team, finishing their run as regional runner-up. They’ll be a No. 2 seed in the state tournament.

Brady/Kesler finished third in the recent South Piedmont Conference Tournament to qualify for the regional.

Regional qualifiers

1A MW Regional

May 5-6, Elkin

North Rowan

Singles — Daniel Montes, Chynue Vang

2A MW Regional

May 5-6, Salisbury

Salisbury

Singles — Marcus Everson

Doubles — Gray Davis/Reid Hlavacek and Wyatt Goodnight/Soyer Cornelison

3A MW Regional

May 5-6, Concord

East Rowan

Doubles — Ryan Brady/Owen Kesler

West Rowan

Doubles — Paxton Greene/Max Brown

Singles — Abe Davis

Carson

Singles — Karson Sloop

Doubles — Austin Atwell/Will Welch