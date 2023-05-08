High school boys tennis: Mustang doubles team qualifies for state event
Published 3:11 am Monday, May 8, 2023
Staff report
CONCORD – East Rowan’s doubles team of Ryan Brady/Owen Kesler finished second in the 3A Midwest Regional held at Concord’s Les Myers Park on Friday and Saturday.
The Mustangs have qualified to play in the individual 3A State Championship Tournament that will be held at the Burlington Tennis Center on May 12-13.
The East duo won against a North Davidson doubles team in the first round and prevailed in a three-hour quarterfinal match against a Ledford duo that ended on Friday night. That win put the Mustangs in the state tournament.
Brady, a senior, and Kesler, a junior won again on Saturday against a Concord team in a regional semifinal. They lost in the regional final to a Lake Norman Charter team, finishing their run as regional runner-up. They’ll be a No. 2 seed in the state tournament.
Brady/Kesler finished third in the recent South Piedmont Conference Tournament to qualify for the regional.
Regional qualifiers
1A MW Regional
May 5-6, Elkin
North Rowan
Singles — Daniel Montes, Chynue Vang
2A MW Regional
May 5-6, Salisbury
Salisbury
Singles — Marcus Everson
Doubles — Gray Davis/Reid Hlavacek and Wyatt Goodnight/Soyer Cornelison
3A MW Regional
May 5-6, Concord
East Rowan
Doubles — Ryan Brady/Owen Kesler
West Rowan
Doubles — Paxton Greene/Max Brown
Singles — Abe Davis
Carson
Singles — Karson Sloop
Doubles — Austin Atwell/Will Welch