Rowan Chamber to create new map, resource guide Published 12:03 am Sunday, May 7, 2023

SALISBURY — The Rowan Chamber of Commerce is working to create a new map and resource guide for residents and visitors alike, and is inviting participation.

The chamber is working with the cartographic and marketing firm of Town Square Publications to produce a new, up-to-date, full-color Salisbury/Rowan County Street Map and Resource Guide. This publication will be the only official map endorsed and distributed by the Rowan County Chamber of Commerce.

Accurate, user-friendly maps are a popular item for thousands of visitors, newcomers to the area, potential commercial relocation candidates and even lifelong residents.

There will be an opportunity to showcase local businesses by advertising in the Business and Professional Resource Guide of Members on the new map. This is a prime opportunity to promote area businesses to newcomers.

According to www.getbellhops.com, in 2021, 8.4 percent of Americans decided to change their living location, per 2020 U.S. Census Data, and according to a 2021 study from the National Association of Home Builders:

• New homeowners spend more within 6 months than the average consumer spends in 3 years

• New mover expenditures total more than $160 billion annually

• New movers are 5 times more likely to become long term customers for businesses that reach them first.

The Resource Guide section will classify participating businesses by category, including a brief description of their products and/or services. Advertising space on the back cover and a limited number of interior display panel ads are also available. Participating advertisers will receive a complimentary supply of the folded maps.

Space is limited, and sponsorships are reasonable, especially considering more than 3,000 maps will be printed and available for the next 18-24 months as well as an on-line counterpart linked from the Chamber’s web site.

Interested businesses can send an email to marketing@tspubs.com, providing business name and contact information and indicating interest in the guide. The limited space is allocated on a first-response basis. Town Square may be reached at 704-409-5788.