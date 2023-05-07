Raleigh’s Office of Strategy & Innovation leader to speak at Chamber’s PIP breakfast May 18 Published 12:00 am Sunday, May 7, 2023

SALISBURY — Heather McDougall will be the keynote speaker at the Rowan Chamber of Commerce’s Power In Partnership (PIP) program on Thursday, May 18, 7:30 a.m. at Trinity Oaks (728 Klumac Road). The Leadership Rowan Class will also have its graduation ceremony. May PIP sponsor is Duke Energy.

McDougall leads the city of Raleigh’s new Office of Strategy & Innovation (also known as the Office of Yes, And!). She teaches leadership, social innovation and women and innovation courses. McDougall founded Leadership exChange, a social enterprise operating leadership and social innovation academic programs in 10 countries.

The chamber will take a break for the summer and resume the PIP season in September. If you are not a Power Card holder, individual reservations are welcome; however, the reservation deadline is Tuesday, May 16, noon. Cost is $20 for members and $40 for non-members. The price includes breakfast and the program. Contact the chamber for information on reservations or sponsorship opportunities at 704-633-4221 or info@rowanchamber.com