Blotter: Knox Middle student discovered with knife on campus Published 12:00 am Sunday, May 7, 2023

SALISBURY — A student brought a knife to Knox Middle School on Thursday, but school administrators were able to recover it without incident.

According to a spokesperson from the Salisbury Police Department, the student is in seventh grade.

According to the report, the student had the knife in a book bag. No details were released on how the principal learned of the knife being on campus.

The student reportedly handed the knife over to the school resource officer without any issues.

No charges have been filed against the student but they were reportedly suspended for five days.

