Library Notes: Let’s go to camp for 2023 Summer Reading Published 12:00 am Saturday, May 6, 2023

By Amanda Brill

Rowan Public Library

When I was 8 years old, I attended a sleepaway camp at Camp Hollis in Oswego, New York. The camp was on the shores of Lake Ontario, and it was the first time I was away from my parents for an extended period. For a whole week, I was immersed in camp life: kayaking, hiking, learning how to shoot a bow and arrow; but what has stood out all these years later are the classic camp arts and crafts. As the teen librarian for Rowan Public Library, I wanted to create a Summer Reading Program for 2023 that gave teens a chance to enjoy these activities even if they can’t make it to an actual sleepaway summer camp.

In June, Rowan County teens will be able to join us for solar wood burning, also known as pyrography, to create designs on pieces of wood using a magnifying glass and sunlight. This program will be held outside if weather allows, but there will be a chance to create pyrography art indoors so that no one will miss out. There will also be a chance to learn how to make a camp lanyard out of plastic string and friendship bracelets out of embroidery thread. The final program for June will be the first of two Tabletop Roleplaying Game sessions; this will be from 6-8 p.m. on June 26 at RPL Headquarters.

In July, teens will be able to play capture the flag outside, if weather allows. This program will fall on the 4th of July holiday, so teens who would normally come to RPL Headquarters on Tuesdays are welcome to join us at the other locations! The teens will also be able to make beaded keychains and play the incredibly popular human battleship. There will also the second and final Tabletop Roleplaying Game for the summer to round out the Summer Reading Program for teens.

Finally, the 2023 Summer Reading Program will culminate in the annual Teen Lock In on July 28 from 7-9:30 p.m. at RPL South! This program will have the theme of Last Night at Camp, so teens will be able to play games, hang out with friends, and listen to some scary ghost stories to celebrate the end of summer. Teen prize winners will also be announced, though attendance at the Lock In is not required to claim a prize. A signed permission slip by a parent or guardian is required to attend and teens will watch at least one author chat during the event.

For more information, contact Teen Librarian Amanda Brill at 704-216-8268 or Amanda.Brill@rowancountync.gov.

Amanda Brill is young adult librarian at the Rowan Public Library.