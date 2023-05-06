Free event May 22 to honor parents no longer with us Published 12:00 am Saturday, May 6, 2023

CHINA GROVE — Losing a parent can be a significant event, no matter what our age. While Mother’s Day and Father’s Day are typically cause for celebration, they can also bring to the forefront feelings of sadness and longing for our beloved parents.

Carolina Caring for is offering a “Remembering our Parents” event on Monday, May 22, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the organization’s China Grove campus located at 307 East Centerview St. Participants are asked to bring a photo that can be used in an activity.

Registration is required at CarolinaCaring.org/support, or by contacting wspurling@carolinacaring.org or by calling 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.

Carolina Caring specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine and hospice care. It serves 12 counties, including Rowan.