Elks provide gift of music for veterans Published 12:00 am Saturday, May 6, 2023

1 of 2

SALISBURY — The North Carolina State Elks Association (NCSEA) recently donated portable CD players and a variety of CDs to the N.C. State Veterans home at the VA on Brenner Avenue.

An important mission of NCSEA and all Elks’ chapters is to honor the service and sacrifice of veterans. Elks have donated hygiene items, clothing, hats, wheelchair gloves, DVD players and TVs. In January, the Elks sponsored a luncheon for the residents and staff of the local veterans home, which houses about 75 residents. Many volunteers from Salisbury Elks Lodge No. 699 helped set up, serve food and clean up.

Ron Dickson is the Elks representative for the veterans home in Salisbury. He has coordinated state resources with local veterans’ needs and works closely with Kandace Lewis, director of recreation services at the Salisbury facility. Dickson is a long-time Elks member and will be leaving Salisbury to serve as the NCSEA representative for the new Kernersville State Veterans Home.

“We do good work with a lot of great people,” said Dickson in a news release. “But it’s all about the camaraderie between the staff, Elks and the veterans. That’s what makes it so special.”

Kenny Martin has been selected to serve as representative for the Salisbury Veterans Home. He is a member of Salisbury Elks Lodge and was recently voted Exalted Ruler. He is a retired first sergeant and served for 32 years with the N.C. Army National Guard.

“We really want to thank Ron for his time and dedication to the State Veterans Home in Salisbury,” said Martin. “He has been a great representative. We will miss him and appreciate all that he’s done to serve and to care for the needs of our veterans.”

The N.C. Elks will be hosting another luncheon for residents and staff on May 30. Per the Elks pledge: “So long as there are veterans, the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks will never forget them.”

For more information, go to www.SalisburyElks.org or www.ncelks.org.