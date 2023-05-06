Civitans express appreciation for RSSS teachers Published 12:00 am Saturday, May 6, 2023

1 of 9

SALISBURY — The Rowan-Salisbury Schools superintendent joined principals and teachers of the year from seven schools as guests of the Civitan Club of Salisbury this past week.

“Each year, for several decades, club members have shown their appreciation for the hardworking, selfless teachers in our system,” said Club President Chuck Bowman in a news release. This year each of the Teachers of the Year from Carson High School, Knox Middle School and Hanford Dole, Hurley, Isenberg, Knollwood and Landis elementary schools received a thank you check for $200 from the Civitan Club.

Former RSSS music teacher Beth Cook chaired the Teacher Appreciation committee and introduced Superintendent Kelly Withers, who reminded the group that the district is still the only renewal system in North Carolina. The graduation goals that Rowan developed — enrolled, enlisted and employed — are now echoed by state officials.

The seven teachers of the year are:

Ashlyn Keller-Silver from Carson High School. She was accompanied by Principal Ben Crawford.

Ashlyn Keller-Silver from Carson High School. She was accompanied by Principal Ben Crawford. William Dunaway from Hanford Dole Elementary. Mr. Dunaway was not able to attend the appreciation luncheon.

Marcela Puerta from Hurley Elementary. She was accompanied by Principal Jennifer Brown.

Marcela Puerta from Hurley Elementary. She was accompanied by Principal Jennifer Brown. Lindsay Tomlinson from Isenberg Elementary. She was accompanied by Principal Michael Courtwright.

Lindsay Tomlinson from Isenberg Elementary. She was accompanied by Principal Michael Courtwright. Deana Honeycutt from Knollwood Elementary. She was accompanied by Principal Kimberly Martin.

Deana Honeycutt from Knollwood Elementary. She was accompanied by Principal Kimberly Martin. Felecia Young from Knox Middle School. She was accompanied by Interim Principal Jaime Pacilio.

Felecia Young from Knox Middle School. She was accompanied by Interim Principal Jaime Pacilio. Sarah Earnhardt from Landis Elementary. Sarah was accompanied by Principal Dr. Ashley Roach.

Civitan Jimmy Greene Jr., a member of the Rowan Salisbury School Board, thanked the teachers and principals for their work.

For more information about the Civitan Club of Salisbury or to visit any Thursday at noon, email President Chuck Bowman at crbowman3@outlook.com.