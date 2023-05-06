BrickEd & More grand opening is Sunday Published 12:01 am Saturday, May 6, 2023

SALISBURY — BrickEd & More, an innovative program that uses Lego bricks, will hold its grand opening at its new location on Sunday, May 7, from 1 to 7 p.m. at 1406-B W. Innes St.

The business focuses on science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) education and the first 50 children will be admitted to the event free and receive a BrickEd bag containing a kit of Lego bricks and instructions to build a Lego structure. The next 150 children will be charged a $10 entrance fee and receive the BrickEd building kit. The fee is admission to all BrickEd creative stations, including robotics, arts and supplies, building with Lego brick plates, the 3D printer and racetracks. The grand opening is free to adults.

BrickEd has been in existence since 2017 as an outreach program. The new location is open for creative play and innovation, as well as family activities, Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; and Sunday, 1-5 p.m. BrickEd & More, an outreach program developed by Dr. Shirley Disseler, CEO, and Ryan Disseler of Salisbury, enhances creative learning, engages the mind and build skills that relate to the real world.

“We integrate learning with fun in a creative and inspiring environment,” Shirley Disseler said. She is a professor of education at High Point University, author of the Brick Math Series, and a Lego trainer.

BrickEd and More offers a list of exciting and collaborative activities such as on-site field trips, summer camps, tutoring, teacher training and children’s birthday parties, she said. Adult programming is also available, including company team building, wine and design. Parent’s night out is an option one Friday per month. A retail gift shop is open year-round.

During the grand opening, visitors can stop by creative stations to design a masterpiece with craft supplies or a 3D printer. Light refreshments will be available.

Throughout the year, more services and programs will be available for all ages. Summer camps are offered June 5-Aug. 10. Field trips are also available for robotics, chemistry and mathematics. Afterschool programs include tutoring, robotics club, parent/child evening build class and parent/child architecture build-and-learn class.

For more information, call 704-298-1056 or 704-310-0692. The store phone is 704-798-3095 and the website at brickedandmore.com.