Downtown Salisbury Inc. gets 2023 Main Street America accreditation Published 12:05 am Friday, May 5, 2023

SALISBURY — Downtown Salisbury Inc. has been designated as an Accredited Main Street America program for meeting performance standards. Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of accredited programs to recognize their commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization.

Downtown Salisbury Inc.’s performance is annually evaluated by North Carolina Main Street, which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify the local programs that meet rigorous national performance standards. To qualify for accreditation status, communities must meet a set of rigorous standards that include commitments to building grassroots revitalization programs, fostering strong public-private partnerships, nurturing economic opportunity for small businesses and entrepreneurs, and actively preserving historic places, spaces, and cultural assets.

Downtown Salisbury experienced over $30 million in combined private and public investment, with 42 projects being completed in the district. As Downtown Salisbury grew by 13 businesses and 4 expanded businesses, it welcomed 50 added full-time jobs and 24 added part-time jobs, all of which contribute to a slight increase in rental rates, a sign of a healthy market in the community.

“Downtown Salisbury is thrilled to once again be accredited as a Main Street program, working to invigorate our Main Street community using economic vitality, design, and promotion as the backbone to successful economic development,” said Sada Troutman, downtown development/DSI director. Over the past year, Downtown Salisbury saw amazing commitment from property owners, business owners, residents, and visitors alike to make Salisbury a better place to live, work and play. This is highlighted by the safe and successful implementation of the Downtown Salisbury Social District, as well as record attendance at many downtown events.”

“We are very proud to acknowledge this year’s 862 Accredited Main Street America programs, and their steadfast dedication to nurture economically and culturally vibrant downtown districts,” said Hannah White, interim president and CEO of Main Street America. “The increase in the size and impact of our network speaks volumes to the power of the Main Street movement to respond to the needs of local communities and drive innovative solutions.”

In 2022, Main Street America programs generated $6.2 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 7,657 net new businesses, facilitated the creation of 29,174 net new jobs, catalyzed the rehabilitation of 10,688 historic buildings, and leveraged 1,528,535 volunteer hours. On average, for every dollar that a Main Street program spent to support its operations, it generated $24.07 of new investment back into their downtown communities.

As a Main Street America accredited program, Downtown Salisbury is a recognized leading program among the national network of more than 1,200 neighborhoods and communities that share both a commitment to creating high-quality places and to building stronger communities through preservation-based economic development. All Main Street America accredited programs meet a set of National Accreditation Standards of Performance as outlined by Main Street America.

Albemarle and Lexington were among the 42 North Carolina communities accredited for 2023.