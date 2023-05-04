St. Luke’s Episcopal to celebrate coronation of King Charles with concert Friday night Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 4, 2023

SALISBURY — “First Fridays” a free summer concert series, begins this Friday at 7 p.m. with organist Stephen Williams at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. The all-British program will include famous coronation marches by Elgar, Walton, Lemare and Brewer, uniquely British fanfares and trumpet tunes by Purcell, Handel and others, and the audience will be invited to join in singing “God save the King,” “Jerusalem,” and “Rule Britannia!”

The series will continue on first Fridays at 7 p.m. during the summer: June 2 (an all-Bach program), July 7 (American Crazy-Quilt), and Aug. 4 (favorite organ tours de force).

Williams has been director of music ministries since July 2022. The concerts are free admission and donations will benefit Arts at St. Luke’s. For more information, contact swilliams@SLS.church or call 704-633-3221. St. Luke’s is at 131 W. Council St.