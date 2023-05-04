Spencer Library invites community for al fresco dining and music Published 12:05 am Thursday, May 4, 2023

SPENCER — Libraries are still a place to gather for friendship and conversation, only these days, you can add in entertainment and dining, at least some days.

On Saturday from 2-4:30 p.m., the community is invited to an event titled “Celebrate Faith, Freedom and Family.” Those attending can enjoy live music from several sources along with a bite to eat from The Big Tasty at the Spencer Library Park, 300 Fourth Street. Included in the musical performances will be a bluegrass band, jazz guitar, and keyboard and drums music.

Librarian Beverly McCraw said she has worked to stretch a very small budget to cover the event and notes it is unusual for a library to host outdoor events, but she hopes it will bring people back to the library.

“I just want people to know we are here, and that we are still an essential part of the community,” she said. This is not the first time she has planned a similar event, but she still fears people are unaware it is happening.

“I will say we have had some really good support from the town on this,” she added. If by chance it rains, McCraw says look for the event inside the library.

Performances by the Burnett Sisters Band, Jimmy Alston and Will and Adrienne Beatty are planned during the afternoon, and students from North Rowan High School will be on hand to give a sneak peek at a few scenes from the upcoming play “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.” The play will run at the high school May 11-13.