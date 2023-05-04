Social justice groups express concerns about police chief hiring process Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 4, 2023

coalition of four grassroots organizations, all based in Salisbury and Rowan County, presented the following statement to Salisbury City Council on Tuesday night:

As the deadline approaches for candidates to apply to become Salisbury’s next police chief, we are here representing four local social justice groups — Women for Community Justice, the Salisbury-Rowan NAACP, Salisbury Indivisible and Rowan Concerned Citizens.

We remind City Council and the city manager of your pledge to seek and incorporate public input in the search for the new chief, as well as your pledge to make this process as transparent as possible. To date, the city has hosted only one public input session. We are profoundly disappointed. The city has not provided adequate opportunity for public participation. Thanks to the NAACP’s community forum, the public had one additional opportunity.

While your recruitment brochure includes responsibilities and expectations for the new chief that were expressed by the public, how is this brochure being used? Is the city committed to these traits and characteristics in the “ideal candidate?” How is the city recruiting candidates who have these vital qualities and who are committed to serving and protecting all people with equity and respect?

To fulfill your commitment to transparency, please share the following:

• How is the city creating more opportunities for the public to engage in this process?

• How many applications have you received?

• What are the gender and race of all applicants?

• If there is a lack of diversity among current applicants, how will the city remedy this?

• Who will create a short list of candidates?

• Who will be on the committee to interview finalists?

• Will there be any community members on this committee?

• Will the community be invited to ask the candidates questions during the interview process?

• Can we expect these applicants to truly reflect the diverse community they wish to serve?

We understand that the city manager makes the final hire. However, we expect City Council to take a more active role in ensuring that this process is transparent and inclusive. We expect City Council to require the city manager to have more interaction with the public throughout the search and interview process. One public input session is a far cry from true community engagement. Public input and involvement are an invaluable source of wisdom, guidance, and truth telling as the city prepares to make one of its most consequential hires.

For more information, contact women4communityjustice@gmail. com, info@salisburyrowannaacp. org, salisburyindivisible@ gmail.com, and rowancitizen@yahoo.com.