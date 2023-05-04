Social justice activist Tamika Mallory will be Livingstone’s commencement speaker Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 4, 2023

Livingstone News Service

SALISBURY — — Social justice activist Tamika Mallory will address the 2023 graduating class of Livingstone College.

Commencement will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday on the historic front lawn for the first time. In case of inclement weather, the program will move inside Varick Auditorium.

Livingstone College’s 13th President Dr. Anthony J. Davis secured Mallory as the speaker. Her work seeks to inspire people around the world to get involved in the fight for racial and social equality. She is the author of “State of Emergency,” a reflective piece from the declaration she made in the opening of her speech during the George Floyd protests in Minneapolis.

Mallory served as the youngest executive director of the National Action Network and was instrumental in the creation of the New York City Crisis Management System, an official gun violence prevention program that awards nearly $27 million to violence prevention organizations annually.

She helped shepherd the largest single-day demonstration, the 2017 Women’s March on Washington, by serving as one of its four national co-chairs. Most recently, she co-founded Until Freedom, a social justice organization that serves as a clearing house for organizers, activists, movement attorneys, artists, celebrities and formerly incarcerated individuals.

Mallory also co-hosts with “Raptivist” Mysonne Linen the new podcast “Street Politicians” on iHeart Radio’s Black Effect Network.

Honored as one of Time’s 100 Most Influential People, she was featured on Fortune’s list of the World’s Greatest Leaders.

“Tamika Mallory is one of the most sought-after influential activists of her generation and we are fortunate to have her commit to Livingstone College for our May commencement,” said Livingstone College President Dr. Anthony J. Davis. “She exhibits frontline bravery and heroic servitude, the ideal person to ignite the spark for civic and social engagement among the next generation of leaders.”

This will be the first May commencement under the Davis, who will sponsor the inaugural President’s Graduation Reception on the front lawn after commencement for graduating seniors and their parents.

The baccalaureate service is 7 p.m. Friday in Varick Auditorium. For more details, visit livingstone.edu.