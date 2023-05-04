Sheriff’s Office hosting breakfast event Saturday in Granite Quarry

Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 4, 2023

By Staff Report

GRANITE QUARRY — Rowan County Sheriff Travis Allen is inviting the public to attend to a free breakfast on Saturday.

The event will take place at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 602 South Salisbury Ave., Granite Quarry. 

Allen’s office is promoting the event as a meet and greet with the faith community. 

“We are bringing the community together to provide fellowship opportunities, communication and to provide information about potential job opportunities,” a sheriff’s office press release said. 

The event is 9-11 a.m.

