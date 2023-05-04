New director of education at Yadkin Path Montessori School Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 4, 2023

SALISBURY — Faith Money has joined the Yadkin Path Montessori School staff as director of education.

She comes from Atlanta, where she served as head of school at Atlanta Montessori International. She earlier worked at Winston-Salem Montessori for 13 years where she was the lead guide of the Children’s House (ages 3-6) classroom.

Money graduated in 2018 with an Association Montessori Internationale certificate for teaching 2.5- to 6-year-olds.

As a Montessorian, she is educated in development theorized by Maria Montessori, which highlight the different goals, powers and characteristics of the student during the various stages of their lives. She applies the Montessori triad, which consists of the prepared guide, the classroom environment and the interactions of the particular children in each classroom group.

Yadkin Path Montessori is at 2135 Bringle Ferry Road, serves students ages 6 weeks to sixth grade in multi-age classrooms. For more information, call 704-642-2211 or visit yadkinpathmontessori.org.