Livingstone sororities take part in luncheon Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 4, 2023

1 of 6

Livingstone News Service

SALISBURY — Livingstone College’s “Sisterhood, Scholarship, Service and Spirituality Sorority Luncheon” was held May 1 at the School of Hospitality and Management. This year’s theme was “The Legacy Continues” and was a torch passing event as the college’s former first lady, Dr. Faleese Moore-Jenkins, extended the flame of sisterhood to the current first lady, Dr. Jacqueline Davis. Moore-Jenkins began the luncheon in 2016 and Davis served as the formal hostess. Both women are members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority but the event welcomed all sorority members on campus, and selected representatives from the Rowan-Salisbury community to convene in white, for inspiration, mentorship, professional development and sisterhood.

Terri Stevenson, associate vice president of student affairs, Title IX coordinator and member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, presided. Gretchen Dunlap of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority provided an opening prayer and grace, while student members of the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) engaged in a litany. Cailyn Coleman of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Raven McCoy of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Alyssa Walker-Gurnell of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, and Jana Foster-Harris of Sigma Gamma Rho, celebrated the strength, power, passion, beauty, courage and faith of women in “Greekdom.”

The event’s speaker was attorney Ginger Cartwright, who serves as general counsel for Livingstone and is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.

Cartwright’s message was undergirded with a biblical framework, referencing the apostle Paul as a mentor to Timothy; while incorporating a candle lit ceremony with Proverbs 31:10, read by Vincia Miller of Zeta Phi Beta. Reminding the women, service is their common trait, Cartwright engaged the audience with a familiar tune, “This Little Light of Mine,” requesting participants to stand and sing collectively.

“Let your light shine so bright you will illuminate a path for others. If your flame flickers, be sure to reconnect to the source. You are the light of the world,” Cartwright said.

She challenged women to survey themselves for knowledge and truth, find a way to serve and let excellence be their brand. “Always do the right thing for the right reasons. Excellence is unforgettable,” Cartwright said.

The event closed with a sister circle and prayer by campus minister Rev. Lloyd Nivens IV.