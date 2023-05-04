Letters to the editor: May 4 Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 4, 2023

Music is too loud in downtown China Grove

I live behind the Grove Cartel in China Grove, less than 75 feet from their patio to my house.

They have live music every Friday and Saturday that it so loud that we cannot even watch TV. I’ve called the police numerous times but they can’t do anything because of the way the noise ordinance is written.

The mayor said they are going to work on revising the noise ordinance but don’t how long that would take.

My husband and I are in our 70s. We both have health issues. Our 52-year-old disabled daughter lives with us. She was diagnosed at age 4 with leukemia and had a bone marrow transplant at age 16 (Rose Post did a series of articles about her transplant experience in 1988). Since then, she had meningitis (was in a coma for 10 days) was deaf when she woke up and has had multiple other issues, including a kidney transplant in 2018. Due to her deafness, she has had two cochlear implants (neither work 100%) so when the loud music invades our house, she has trouble hearing her TV.

We recently spent $12,000 on sound reduction windows, which helped a little, but not a lot when the band is super loud like Fox N’ Vead.

I don’t think the owner should have built a place like this so close to a residence and didn’t put any sound buffers in place. There’s a lot of other things that have happened since he opened that has made our lives miserable. We worked hard to fix up our house to suit our needs and was looking forward to retirement, but now it is just awful.

— Lynne Renna

China Grove