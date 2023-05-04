High school girls track and field: Trojans rule SPC Published 2:31 am Thursday, May 4, 2023

Staff report

GRANITE QUARRY — Northwest Cabarrus’ girls were great in some things and good at everything.

The Trojans totaled 160 points and easily won the South Piedmont Conference Track and Field Championships held on Wednesday at East Rowan.

NWC won three of the four relays, racking up 38 of a possible 40 points on the baton-exchanging events.

South Rowan (Madison Beaver, Brinley Patterson, Blythe Elliott, Madalynn Gulldedge) prevented a relay sweep by winning the 4×800 in 11:04. Northwest had to settle for silver in that event.

Northwest, which placed second behind 4A Hickory Ridge in the recent Cabarrus County Championships, excelled in the jumps (39 points) and sprints (36). The Trojan girls also got their share of points in the hurdling, throwing and distance events. They had no weak areas.

Lake Norman Charter placed a distant second with 99 points. The Knights were powered by Lily Yampolsky, a triple-winner junior who took first place in the 400, 800 and 1600. Yampolsky’s fourth event was the 4×400, and she helped the Knights get third behind Northwest and South Rowan.

Central Cabarrus and East Rowan were next with 76 points.

Sydney Krause won the long and triple jumps for the Vikings.

East didn’t win any individual events and was shut out in distance, but was able to stack points in the hurdles and pole vault with athletes such as Sadie Featherstone, Peyton Whicker, Iyanna Lynch Berry, Jasmyne Brown Jadyn Featherstone and Bella Turner. East went 2-3-4 in the 300 hurdles and 2-4-5 in the pole vault.

Lynch Berry placed in three jumps. Savannah Wise earned points in the dashes.

Rowan County champion South Rowan was fifth. Besides the 4×800 win, Macy Miller won the high jump (5 feet) for the Raiders and Mesiyah Howell proved she was the fastest girl in the conference. She won the 100 (12:44) and 200 (25.69).

South got 22 points from the relays, but Lake Norman Charter took a big bite out of the distance points South used to win the Robert Steele Rowan County Championships.

West Rowan placed sixth with 35 points.

West’s Skyy Ruben won the discus with a PR of 108 feet, 8 inches and added a third place in the shot put, so she accounted for 16 of those 35 points.

Katelyn Lentz had a second in the 800 for West and Katie Roberts had a second in the 3200, but the Falcons weren’t a factor in the sprints, relays or hurdles.

Seventh-place Concord did well enough in the relays to accumulate 31 points.

Carson was eighth. The Cougars got 75 percent of their eight points from Cadi Joyner’s third-place finish in the high jump.