High school girls soccer: Hornets win vs. Concord Published 12:44 am Thursday, May 4, 2023

Staff report

SALISBURY — Sophomore Addie Griffith scored three goals to lead Salisbury’s girls soccer team to a 6-0 win against Concord on Wednesday.

Both teams took a break from conference play. Concord is coached by former Salisbury assistant coach Taylor Strode.

The Hornets (11-5-1) also got goals from Kyna Zaldivar, Kendall Colwell and Danna Nunez Sanchez.

Assists were credited to: Maddie Crabb (2), Zaldivar, Colwell, Griffith and Cora Wymbs.

Abigail Perez recorded the shut out in goal.

Salisbury takes the field again Thursday in rescheduled non-conference match against Randleman. (5-8-1).

The Hornets (11-5-1) are safely in the 2A state playoffs. They are 18th in the 2A West RPI rankings, but they would like to move up enough to get a first-round home game.

3A Concord (1-16) logged its first win of the season on Tuesday when the Spiders won against East Rowan.