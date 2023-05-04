Four from Livingstone to attend national women’s conference Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 4, 2023

Livingstone News Service

SALISBURY — Livingstone College has four students who will attend the American Association of University Women’s (AAUW) National Conference for College Women Student Leaders (NCCWSL) May 31-June 3 at the University of Maryland at College Park.

Akera Barnes is a junior from Elmont, New York; Jalen Brooks, is a senior from Washington, D.C.; Juliet Makena is a senior from Nairobi, Kenya; and Mia Mason is a freshman from Salisbury.

All received full scholarships from AAUW to attend an event for developing leading professionals. Empowering women since 1881, AAUW annually hosts this conference that invites hundreds of college women from around the country for three days of leadership training, inspiration and networking.

This year’s theme is “Engage, Learn and Lead: Step Into Your Power.”

Participants will share their experiences with the Salisbury Branch of AAUW and future aspirants. Livingstone College AAUW representative Bessie Hutchins said, “We are excited to send a cohort of women to represent Livingstone while gaining the skillset and knowledge of transformative leadership.”

Makena is added, “As an international student, my experience of navigating spaces without kinship has been difficult. I hope to find solutions aligned with my career vision to advocate with purpose, intention, and direction.”

Mason and Makena are also scholarship recipients of the Salisbury AAUW Branch’s award.