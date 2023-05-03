Livingstone student Dogbe-Gakpetor earns internship with Atlanta Hawks Published 12:00 am Wednesday, May 3, 2023

SALISBURY — Livingstone College honors student and student basketball coach Emile Dogbe-Gakpetor will gain a professional experience this summer with the Atlanta Hawks, through the nationwide National Basketball Association (NBA) Historically Black College and University (HBCU) Fellowship Program. He plans to work in sports business.

The Atlanta initiative, specifically named HBCU Analytics Rotational Program, is sponsored by the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena. The program is geared to expose interns to the career pathways in analytics and data synthesis. Dogbe-Gakpetor will rotate through human resources, marketing, customer service, basketball operations and finance departments to explore how analytics are used to support business. Each intern will spend one week with each department and is responsible for producing a report providing a solution to a business opportunity, using analytics.

“I am excited because I can network and engage with professionals, merging two things I love; analytics and sports,” Dogbe-Gakpetor said. “In addition to gaining experience regarding the day-to-day operations, I am looking forward to assisting with the digital overview report and category, brand and fanbase research, and providing analyses for key metrics related to social media post efficiency, to include measures such as performance by content type, time, and relevancy by platforms.”

The Fellowship Program is a paid 12-week summer internship that will run from May-August.