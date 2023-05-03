High school girls track and field: Green Dragons win CCC; lots of individual champs for Hornets, Cavaliers Published 2:56 am Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Staff report

TYRO — West Davidson’s girls repeated as Central Carolina Conference track and field champions on Tuesday.

The pole vault was big for the Green Dragons, who had the only two competitors in that event.

The Green Dragons totaled 166 points and won a spirited battle with East Davidson (163) and Salisbury (154).

North Rowan (104) was a strong fourth. South Davidson (23), Lexington (19) and Thomasville (7) rounded out the team scores.

The Hornets racked up their points in the sprints, relays and jumps.

Arnanjelle Corpening won the long jump (16 feet, 7.5 inches) and the triple jump (33-8), while Kimora Chawlk won the high jump (5-2).

Freshman Christyonna Lewis was another double winner for the Hornets. She took the 200 (25.93 seconds) and 400 (58.58).

Lewis and Corpening teamed with Dashia Canada and Millie Wymbs to win the 4×200 in 1:52.57. Wymbs, Kendall Henderson, Lewis and Canada took the 4×400 in 4:26.28.

Wymbs had second places in the 400 and 800. Corpening’s fourth event was a third-place effort in the 100 meters.

North Rowan’s Brittany Ellis swept the throws. She won the discus with a fling of 103 feet, 6 inches and took the shot put with a heave of 34-0.5.

Tai’lah Ward was another double winner for the Cavaliers. Ward won the 100 meters (13.14) and the 300 hurdles and placed second in the 200 meters. Ward’s 45.89 clocking in the 300 hurdles was the meet’s most elite performance.

Aniya Brown won the 100 hurdles (16.50). Brown had runner-up finishes in the triple jump and the 300 hurdles.

North won the 4×100 relay with Bailee Goodlett, Keynai Ambers, Azarea Miller and Ward clocking 50.82 to edge Salisbury.