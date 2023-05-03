SPC girls soccer: Cougars, Falcons tie; strong win for South Published 4:11 am Wednesday, May 3, 2023

MOUNT ULLA — Carson and West Rowan battled to a 1-all tie in South Piedmont Conference soccer on Tuesday.

Both teams scored in the first half.

There was more satisfaction in the tie for Carson because the Cougars (6-8-1, 4-5-1) were on the road and because they’d lost 4-0 at home to the Falcons a few weeks ago.

That match with West came in the middle of a rough stretch for Carson. It was one of several games the Cougars played with Allie Martin on the concussion list. Martin was hurt on April 4 in a game that Carson lost to South Rowan.

Carson goalkeeper Alona Locklear had an extraordinary game on Monday to help the Cougars earn the tie, racking up 28 saves. The Falcons (6-8-2, 5-6-1) had a lot of good scoring chances that were denied by Locklear.

West’s only goal came in the same way that a high percentage of West goals occur, with senior Brittany Vanhoose assisting and senior Anna Mead scoring.

Mead has 23 goals this season and 59 for her career. Vanhoose has 51 assists in her career, while scoring 36 goals.

Carson’s stat sheet credited the Cougars with 14 shots on goal. West keeper Emily Kelly allowed only one to get through.

Martin connected with Makayla Borst for the Carson goal. It was the 19th goal of the season and the 48th career goal for Borst, a senior.

Martin, a sophomore, has 18 goals and 11 assists this season, despite the games missed with the concussion.

Carson still has four games left to play in the regular season, including two with Lake Norman Charter, the SPC’s top dog.

West has two SPC games left. One is a big one with South Rowan that is scheduled for Friday.

•••

South (10-8-1, 6-7) made some noise at home on Tuesday by winning 2-0 against third-place Northwest Cabarrus.

Chloe Tracy scored both goals for South. The Raiders had a strong defensive effort and Cheyanne Hunter made 18 saves.

The Raiders have split with Carson and also hope to split with West Rowan by winning Friday in what will be the regular-season finale for South.

South lost 3-1 to West in their first meeting.

South is 27th in the 3A West RPI rankings. West is 29th, while Carson is 35th.

The 3A West playoff bracket will include 32 teams.

•••

East Rowan (6-13, 1-10) lost 5-1 at Concord on Tuesday, the first league win for the Spiders.