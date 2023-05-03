High school boys golf: Mustangs win SPC Tournament Published 2:17 am Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Staff report

SALISBURY — East Rowan’s boys golf team won the South Piedmont Conference Tournament on Tuesday at the Revival Golf Club at the Crescent.

Medalist Landon Merrell shot 2-under 70 to pace the Mustangs. Merrell won by one shot over Northwest Cabarrus’ Talan Harrison. NWC’s Cooper Burris was third at 72.

It was a good day for all the Mustangs, who are coached by Tinsley Merrell.

Brady McIntyre shot 74 and Jaden Sprinkle shot 75. They joined Landon Merrell on the All-SPC team.

East’s fourth scorer, Brayden Mulkey, shot 79. Austin Tucker, the fifth man for the Mustangs, shot 88.

Central Cabarrus’ standout Ryan Masterton shot 75. Lake Norman Charter’s Brady Rowland shot 79.

Carson’s Cade Cranfield and West Rowan’s Tyler Kepley shot 80s.

The top four teams — East, Lake Norman Charter, Carson and Northwest — qualified to play in the 3A Midwest Regional.

Kepley advanced as one of the top golfers who was not part of one of the qualifying teams.

The 3A Midwest Regional is scheduled at Sapona Golf & Swim Club in Lexington on May 8. Carson coach Mike Vickers is the tournament director.

Golfers from four conferences will be competing.

Qualifying teams — and the top individuals — from that regional will compete in the 3A State Championships on the Red Course at Foxfire on May 15-16.

•••

Salisbury, the Rowan County champion and Central Carolina Conference champion, will return to action in the 2A Midwest Regional on May 8 at Pilot Knob Park in Surry County.

Hornets competing in the regional will be John McCoy, Warren Fesperman, Bo Brincefield, Bryant Davis and Jackson Sparger.

Golfers from six conferences will be competing.

The Hornets, coached by Josh Brincefield, will be looking to qualify as a team for the 2A State Championships to be held at Longleaf on May 15-16.