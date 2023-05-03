Blotter: Suspect arrested after leading police on chase Published 12:00 am Wednesday, May 3, 2023

SALISBURY — A man was taken into custody shortly after midnight on Tuesday after leading authorities on a pursuit.

Angel Antonio Vega, 20, faces charges of felony fleeing to elude, reckless driving to endanger and speeding in excess of 15 mph over the speed limit. Additional charges related to a fictitious license plate and driving while license revoked were also filed.

The pursuit reportedly came to a conclusion in the 100 block of Audrey Lane.

Vega’s bond was set at $30,000. A first appearance in court is scheduled for Wednesday.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports

A larceny reportedly occurred in the 200 block of Zion Church Road in Gold Hill between 2-5 p.m. on April 29.

A vehicle pursuit resulted in the recovery of a stolen motor vehicle and a stolen registration plate in the 100 block of North Peach Orchard Off Ramp in Salisbury around 3:51 p.m. on April 30.

A larceny reportedly occurred in the 300 block of Hickory Lane in Salisbury between 9:17 p.m. on April 28 and 9:17 p.m. on April 30. The total estimated loss was $700.

Anquanette Shamir Alexander, 33, was charged with misdemeanor larceny on April 30.

James Early Edward Wix, 32, was charged with felony assault by strangulation on April 30.

In Salisbury Police reports