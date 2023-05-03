Blotter: Suspect arrested after leading police on chase
Published 12:00 am Wednesday, May 3, 2023
SALISBURY — A man was taken into custody shortly after midnight on Tuesday after leading authorities on a pursuit.
Angel Antonio Vega, 20, faces charges of felony fleeing to elude, reckless driving to endanger and speeding in excess of 15 mph over the speed limit. Additional charges related to a fictitious license plate and driving while license revoked were also filed.
The pursuit reportedly came to a conclusion in the 100 block of Audrey Lane.
Vega’s bond was set at $30,000. A first appearance in court is scheduled for Wednesday.
In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports
- A larceny reportedly occurred in the 200 block of Zion Church Road in Gold Hill between 2-5 p.m. on April 29.
- A vehicle pursuit resulted in the recovery of a stolen motor vehicle and a stolen registration plate in the 100 block of North Peach Orchard Off Ramp in Salisbury around 3:51 p.m. on April 30.
- A larceny reportedly occurred in the 300 block of Hickory Lane in Salisbury between 9:17 p.m. on April 28 and 9:17 p.m. on April 30. The total estimated loss was $700.
- Anquanette Shamir Alexander, 33, was charged with misdemeanor larceny on April 30.
- James Early Edward Wix, 32, was charged with felony assault by strangulation on April 30.
In Salisbury Police reports
- Counterfeit money was reportedly used to obtain prepaid credit cards in the 1500 block of East Innes Street between 12:58-1:01 p.m. on April 30.
- A vehicle larceny reportedly occurred in the 700 block of South Fulton Street between noon-12:01 p.m. on April 30.
- A woman was reportedly assaulted in the 800 block of West Bank Street between 10-10:15 p.m. on May 1.