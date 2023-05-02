Salisbury man arrested for assaulting a handicapped person Published 12:00 am Tuesday, May 2, 2023

SALISBURY — An altercation between old friends turned violent on Friday after one of the men accused the other of talking to his girlfriend while he was in jail.

Johnnie Albea, 52, was charged with assault on a handicapped person for his role in the incident. He was taken into custody and assigned a $5,000 bond.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Earnest Miller Road around 1:30 p.m. on April 28, where they found the victim, a man in his 40s.

The victim’s shirt and mouth were reportedly bloody. The victim advised deputies that he was at the address, waiting for a woman he described as a girlfriend, when Albea showed up and started banging on the door and windows of his car.

Albea reportedly got in to the car through another door before “elbowing and kicking” the victim.

The deputy drove two blocks over and saw a shirtless Albea walking down the street. Although he denied involvement in the physical altercation, Albea reportedly had a busted knuckle that required stitches.

The victim declined medical attention, but one deputy transported Albea to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center while another went to the magistrate’s office and swore out a warrant.

Following treatment, deputies took Albea to jail.