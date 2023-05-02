Rowan County Sheriff’s Office releases details on Monday pursuit, arrest Published 12:28 pm Tuesday, May 2, 2023

SALISBURY — Details surrounding Monday morning pursuit that culminated at Livingstone College and left two men in handcuffs were released by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.

According to the report, a deputy was on routine patrol in the area of West Innes Street and Statesville Boulevard when he observed a gold-colored Cadillac make an illegal turn.

The deputy observed the license plate, which he ran through the DMV’s database. The vehicle details came back as stolen.

The deputy reportedly initiated a traffic stop, prompting the driver to pull the vehicle into the BP gas station parking lot at the corner of West Innes Street and Statesville Boulevard.

According to the report, when the deputy exited his patrol vehicle, the driver, who had opened his door, closed it again and drove off, making a right turn onto West Innes Street.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Jerrell Cohen, reportedly led the deputy on a vehicle pursuit through the downtown area of Salisbury and eventually onto the campus of Livingstone College, where he drove over a steep hill, causing damage to at least one patrol vehicle.

According to the report, Cohen eventually stopped the vehicle outside the college’s honors dorm, leaving the Cadillac in drive, which caused it to strike a parked car.

Cohen reportedly fled on foot into the dorm.

While the deputy and other officers were searching the building, he was notified by 911 communications that a suspect had been located.

A second deputy had located Cohen, who reportedly told deputies that he had just woken up. Reports indicated that he had an airplane pillow around his neck.

Cohen reportedly told the deputies that he did not remember which room he had been sleeping in but indicated he could take them to it. The room Cohen identified was 207. At the room, deputies spoke with a male named Elijah Edwards.

Edwards denied that anyone other than he and his girlfriend had been in the room.

According to the report, Edwards and Cohen later admitted that the information they initially provided was inaccurate. Cohen reportedly admitted that he was driving the vehicle, and Edwards admitted that he did know Cohen, resulting in both men’s arrests.

Cohen was charged with felony possession of a motor vehicle, felony fleeing to elude arrest, damage to property, speeding and reckless driving to endanger. Edwards was charged with felony aiding and abetting and resisting/obstructing/delaying.

Cohen was placed in jail on a $95,000 secured bond. Edwards’ bond was set at $2,500.