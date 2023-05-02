Photo gallery: North Rowan tops Salisbury 5-2 in baseball tourney action

North's Trey Johnson steals second base as Salisbury's Aiden Mowery tries to put the tag on him. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
North Rowan Coach Zach Tatarka., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's Landon Tucker 13 hitting the ball into the outfield., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Po
Salisbury's Hank Webb 12 fielding a ball at 3rd base and throwing to 1st. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's Mike Geter 2 on 1st base behind North's Brayden Mahaley 17. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's Mike Geter 2 in the batter's box., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
North Rowan's Malakie Harris, 21 on 3rd base., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
North Rowan's Malakie Harris, 21 leaves 2nd base with Salisbury shortstop Jackson Sparger 4., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury pitcher Evan Koontz 7., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's Evan Koontz’s hit drove in a run. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's Jackson Sparger 4 dives back to 1st base with North's Brayden Mahaley 17 covering. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's Mike Geter 2 steals 2nd base with North's Carter Boydston 2 covering.., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's shortstop Jackson Sparger 4 chased a fly ball into centerfield with it being barely out of his reach., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
North's pitcher Malakie Harris 21. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
North's Trey Johnson 4 going from 2nd base to 3th after hitting a double. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post