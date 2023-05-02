Landis appoints new interim town manager Published 12:06 am Tuesday, May 2, 2023

LANDIS — Landis announced that the town’s finance officer, Michael Ambrose, would take over the reins as interim town manager on Monday.

Ambrose has been working with the town since March as the leading figure in the finance department. He will retain those duties as interim town manager.

Before coming to Landis, Ambrose served as the chief financial officer for Alabaster House Recovery for Women in Easley, South Carolina and as a staff accountant for the town of Waxhaw.

Ambrose will replace Phil Conrad, who had been serving the town as the interim town manager following the November 2022 departure of Diane Seaford.

According to a press release from Landis Town Hall, “(Ambrose) has brought many innovative ideas to Landis in his role as finance officer.”

Ambrose’s background also included service as a law enforcement officer for more than a decade. During that time, he worked toward a degree in accounting.

In total, Ambrose has more than 14 years of local government experience.

The town clerk indicated in the press release that Landis officials hope to capitalize on Ambrose’s “extensive experience in grant writing and administration with his previous employers,” where he reportedly helped bring in more than $1.2 million in state and federal funding.

Ambrose expressed a desire to provide Landis with transparency, opportunities for improvement and growth through promotions within the town, grant funding and a positive work environment.

The Town of Landis Board of Aldermen will continue recruiting a permanent town manager.