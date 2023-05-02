High school girls soccer: Hornets shut out Jackets

Published 12:44 am Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Staff report

A triple brace?

Salisbury’s girls soccer team accomplished the unusual feat of having a trio of girls scored two goals each on Monday.

Kyna Zaldivar, Maddie Crabb and Addie Griffith piled up the goals in a 6-0 Central Carolina Conference win against Lexington (2-14, 2-8).

Crabb and Griffith also recorded assists for the Hornets (10-5-1, 7-4).

Kate Burton, Stella Koontz, Lola Koontz, Parker Jenkins led the defensive effort, while keeper Abigail Perez recorded the clean sheet.

Also playing well for the Hornets were Mariana Zapata and Citlali Mendez Hernandez.

Former Salisbury boys and girls coach Taylor Strode will bring his Concord squad to Ludwig Stadium on Wednesday at 6 p.m.