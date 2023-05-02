Domestic dispute turns to kidnapping charges Published 12:00 am Tuesday, May 2, 2023

MT. ULLA — Rowan County deputies arrested a man following a domestic disturbance inside his vehicle involving his wife and an infant child.

Benny M. Livingston, 36, was arrested on Saturday and charged with second-degree kidnapping, assault on a female and interfering with emergency communication for his role in the incident.

According to reports from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 caller first reported what appeared to be a disturbance in a blue SUV on Mooresville Road. Since the caller was going in the opposite direction, they could not provide additional information. Shortly after, dispatch received a call from a woman in the vehicle with Livingston.

The second caller, identified as the victim, left the phone on so dispatch could hear what was happening inside the vehicle.

According to reports, the female victim pleaded for the driver to let her out of the car, but the driver refused.

Dispatch tracked the vehicle, and deputies were able to pick up the pursuit. The vehicle turned off Mooresville Road onto Rowan Mill Road before turning onto South Main Street.

The entire time that was taking place, the line with 911 remained open, with the victim continuously begging to be let out.

Deputies pulled the vehicle over at the on-ramp of I-85 North near Webb Road. When the victim exited the vehicle, she did so with a one-year-old child.

During the investigation, Livingston reportedly told deputies that he suspected his wife of cheating on him. He also stated that he refused her requests to exit the vehicle because he did not want to let her out in the middle of nowhere.

Due to the nature of the charges, Livingston was held without bail. He was to appear in court on Monday.