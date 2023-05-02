Deedee Wright to speak at Friends of RPL meeting Thursday Published 12:00 am Tuesday, May 2, 2023

SALISBURY — Author and activist Dorris “DeeDee” Wright knows the value of language. “Words have power — words tend to stay in our heads someway, somehow,” she said. Her memoir, “The (W)right Thing,” is a testament to this philosophy, sharing Wright’s powerful story as a young woman involved in the Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s protests in her hometown of Greenville, S.C.

On Thursday, May 4, Wright will share her words as the featured speaker at the Friends of Rowan Public Library’s annual meeting at the headquarters branch, 201 W. Fisher St. A book-signing and reception will follow.

The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. and is open to Friends of RPL members. Memberships may be renewed or purchased onsite or ahead of time. Non-members who wish to attend the presentation are encouraged to purchase a membership at the door; the cost begins at $10 per year for an individual membership. Cash, charge or check accepted. For more information, call 704-216-8240 or go to www.friendsofrpl.org.

Wright decided to document and share her memoir because she saw a need for books about and by the youth involved in the Civil Rights Movement and the 1960s protests in Greenville, S.C. Wright shares her experiences in “The (W)right Thing” and discusses how they have impacted her life. “If we don’t know history, the old adage goes we might relive it,” she said.

As a high school sophomore, Wright served as president of the Greenville NAACP Youth Council and was active in many local protests. “My story is timely, given that one first big move of defying unjust laws and ordinances was a sit-in at the library,” Wright explained.

In writing her memoir, Wright had the opportunity to reflect and see how her experiences have shaped her. “Life is very much like a quilt,” she said. “We take all kinds of pieces and fit them together, weaving the fabric together to make it beautiful, warm, and comforting to look at…that’s what we do.” And as Wright pieces together her metaphorical quilt, she never forgets one central lesson: “Life is short and fragile, and I (remember) that foremost in how I deal with people.”

The Friends of RPL is a volunteer nonprofit that supports many library events and programs, including Summer Reading events and activities for all ages.